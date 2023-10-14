Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -283.20 and a beta of 1.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -346.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

