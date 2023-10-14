iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,523 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 216,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 86,046 shares in the last quarter.

AOM opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

