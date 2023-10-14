iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

