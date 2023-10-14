iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $476.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $297.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.14.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.