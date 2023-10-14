iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITA opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.45. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

