J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,193,000 after buying an additional 434,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,266,000 after buying an additional 389,468 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,497,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

