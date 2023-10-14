J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 109 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,859,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,406,000 after purchasing an additional 366,667 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $110.60 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

