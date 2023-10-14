J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 777 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

