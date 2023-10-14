J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 8,752 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 167.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.6% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.3 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.