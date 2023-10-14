J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 9,189 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GOVT stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

