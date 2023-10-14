J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 969.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

