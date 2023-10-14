J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

