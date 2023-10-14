J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $610,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.