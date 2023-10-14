J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $659,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

