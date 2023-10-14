J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $744,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $88.69 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

