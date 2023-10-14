J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $766,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 75,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $426,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 379,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 124,685 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,008,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,152,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.