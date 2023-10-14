J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $490.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.