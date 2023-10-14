J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,991,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $312,000.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $433.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $48.58.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

