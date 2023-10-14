J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.11.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $273.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.56 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.