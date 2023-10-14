J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $699,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $288.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.43 and a 200 day moving average of $285.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

