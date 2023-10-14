J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $730,069.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,818 shares of company stock worth $5,532,404 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

