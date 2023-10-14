J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,099 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.