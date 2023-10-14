J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.