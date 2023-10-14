J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 10,292 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,189 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after acquiring an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

