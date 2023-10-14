J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 547 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.12 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

