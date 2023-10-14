J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 15,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $898.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $839.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $823.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $783.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

