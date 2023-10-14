J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 6,329 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EQ LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 196,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

