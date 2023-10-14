J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PEY opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

