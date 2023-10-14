Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

