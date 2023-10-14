Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 535.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 83,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARES opened at $108.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $14,755,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 634,122 shares of company stock worth $10,259,785 and sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

