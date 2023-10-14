Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,417 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $178.41 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.13.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

