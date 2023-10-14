Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 125,303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.4 %

FTNT stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

