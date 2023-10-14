Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 159,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $9,772,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

