Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

