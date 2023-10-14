Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,246,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $133,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 96.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,370,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,203 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $3,362,000. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

