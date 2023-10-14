Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $325.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.51. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.10 and a twelve month high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.