Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 465.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

MGC stock opened at $153.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.27. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $162.29.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

