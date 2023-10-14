JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $148.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $110.72 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

