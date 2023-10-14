KeyCorp Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $251.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $251.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.50.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $201.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.14.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.