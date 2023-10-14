Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $128.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.89 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

