KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $13.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.32%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -131.30%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,114.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
