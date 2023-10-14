Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) and PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY) Financial Survey

PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY – Get Free Report) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PageGroup and Korn Ferry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PageGroup N/A N/A N/A Korn Ferry 6.24% 14.29% 6.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PageGroup and Korn Ferry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PageGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A Korn Ferry 0 2 3 0 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Korn Ferry has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Korn Ferry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Korn Ferry is more favorable than PageGroup.

92.2% of Korn Ferry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Korn Ferry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PageGroup and Korn Ferry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PageGroup N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Korn Ferry $2.86 billion 0.90 $209.53 million $3.39 14.41

Korn Ferry has higher revenue and earnings than PageGroup.

Summary

Korn Ferry beats PageGroup on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. The company also provides skills and talent assessment, and succession planning development services under the Page Assessment brand; temporary, contract, and interim IT resource services under the Page Consulting brand; and helps students to search for internships and apprenticeships under the Page Talent brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

