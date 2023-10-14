Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 639.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

