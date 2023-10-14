Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after buying an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,876,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,781,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE LEA opened at $135.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.12. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

