Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $109.30 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.