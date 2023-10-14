LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,520 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Shares of HD stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.89. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.86 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

