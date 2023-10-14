LGT Group Foundation Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $291.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.86 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

