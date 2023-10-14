Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Head to Head Review

Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lichen China and ICF International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lichen China $33.81 million 1.05 $7.82 million N/A N/A ICF International $1.78 billion 1.39 $64.24 million $3.42 38.60

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Lichen China.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lichen China N/A N/A N/A ICF International 3.36% 13.69% 5.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lichen China and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lichen China and ICF International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 0 3 0 3.00

ICF International has a consensus target price of $143.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.84%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than Lichen China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Lichen China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICF International beats Lichen China on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. The company also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, it provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, the company informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. It serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

