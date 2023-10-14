Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.69 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $341.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.08.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

