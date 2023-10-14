LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) vs. ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) Head-To-Head Review

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveVox and ChinaCache International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 3 1 0 2.25 ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveVox presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.92%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $143.19 million 2.38 -$37.47 million ($0.28) -12.93 ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares LiveVox and ChinaCache International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ChinaCache International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveVox.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -18.55% -23.63% -12.85% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About LiveVox

(Get Free Report)

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About ChinaCache International

(Get Free Report)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.